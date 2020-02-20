CM pitches Chagai as gateway to central Asia, Europe

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday visited the Reko Diq Mining area calling the cooper and gold field as inheritance of people of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Accompanied with Provincial Minister C&W Arif Jan Muhammad Hasani, Secretary Mining Zafar Bukhari and Secretary C&W Noor ul Amin Mengal the Chief Minister has thoroughly reviewed the Reko Diq Copper and Gold site.

Tribal Elders and Director General Mines have welcomed the Chief Minister where he received comprehensive briefing regarding Reko Diq Project.

“Chagai was being considered as gateway of Central Asia, Iran and Europe and Allah Almighty has blessed the region with natural wealth which enough to change the dilapidated plight of people of Chagai.” CM Jam Kamal said termed the Copper and Gold reservoirs in Reko Diq as patrimony of people of Balochistan.

He directed authorities submit recommendations and suggestion regarding development of prosperity through Reko Diq project.

The tribal elders of the areas of informed the Chief Minister regarding their issues and urged him to address them on priority basis.

While speaking with local tribes in native Balochi language the Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has pledged to address their issues on priority level vowed to utilize income of Reko Diq income on development of local population.

