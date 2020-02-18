CM order to expedite work on Quetta Safe City Project

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday presided a law and order meeting in Quetta calling Quetta Safe City Project as imperative in order to secure public lives and properties in the capital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday presided a law and order meeting in Quetta calling Quetta Safe City Project as imperative in order to secure public lives and properties in the capital.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Secretary Finance and Secretary Science and IT have attended the meeting.

The meeting approved effective measures regarding Quetta Safe City Project while Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed to remove hurdles causing delays in implementation of Safe City Project.

“Quetta Safe City Project would be helpful in eliminating terrorism from capital Quetta while the project would strengthen Law Enforcement Agencies’ capabilities regarding decrease in criminal activities.” CM Balochistan addressed the meeting also directed authorities to upgrade the project into smart project.

While reviewing the affairs and progress on Quetta Safe City Project the meeting was informed that provincial government has allocated 2.48 billion rupees for the project while 1426 highly efficient cameras would be connected through fiber optic and installed in the city.

“We have been establishing a highly security system in city’s six points while suspicious vehicles and number plates would be verified through digital control room.” Secretary Science and Information Technology briefed the meeting.

He further said, all police stations in Quetta city would be connected through fiber optic and radio communication system while night vision thermal cameras would also be installed in the city.

CM Balochistan has stressed upon quick completion of Quetta Safe City Project also directed to induct under-construction highways including eastern and western bypass, Hanna road, Nawa Killi Bypass, Saryab and Sabzal road with project.

While reviewing Gwadar Safe City Project, the meeting was informed that government has appointed consultant for the project who would submit report on the project in coming weeks.

Chief Minister Balochistan has ordered to submit Balochistan Smart Citizens Act 2020 in next cabinet meeting for approval.

