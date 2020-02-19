CM Kamal vows to rectify flaws in Livestock and Agriculture Sector

QUETTA: Addressing the inauguration ceremony of historical Sibi Mela 2020 on Wednesday Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said, despite revolutionary development in industrial sector, majority people in our province attached with Livestock and Agriculture vowing to rectify flaws in both sectors. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Addressing the inauguration ceremony of historical Sibi Mela 2020 on Wednesday Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said, despite revolutionary development in industrial sector, majority people in our province attached with Livestock and Agriculture vowing to rectify flaws in both sectors.

“Federal and Provincial Government taking earnest measures in order to uplift agriculture and livestock departments in Balochistan that would benefit people linked with both sectors.” Jam Kamal addressed the Sibi Mela 2020.

President Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated the historical and traditional Sibi Mela on Wednesday in which traditional and cultural events being taken place.

Chief Minister Balochistan lamented over previous regimes’ flawed polices which neglected Livestock and Agriculture sectors in Balochistan added we would rectify the flaws ruined both sectors,

“Balochistan was being considered as agricultural land where livestock and agriculture remained backbone of provincial economy hence Sibi Mela represents both sectors.”

“All resources being utilized for economic stability in Balochistan thus provincial government allocated handsome funds for Livestock and Agriculture in financial budget 2019-20.” Jam Kamal said added we have embarked Green Tractor Schemes and 1000 tractors would be imparted to provincial farmers.

He further said, water channels, water storage tanks and irrigation system being upgraded through On-Farm Water Management Project.

Talking on investment opportunities in provincial livestock sector Chief Minister Balochistan has said, government has been keenly focusing on livestock that would foster economic activities on ground-level,

“We have conducted a successful Livestock Expo 2019 which fetched attention of national and international investors.”

Jam Kamal has called Sibi Mela as opportunities of contact amid masses and provincial government while local farmers and people attached with livestock obtaining new knowledge of agriculture and livestock.

The Chief Minister also stressed upon two-way highways in Balochistan following province’s sprawling landscape added Prime Minister Imran Khan laid down the foundation stone of western route of CPEC while government has been reviewing proposal to upgrade Cahamn-Karachi highway.

He urged President Arif Alvi for Federal Government attention toward upgradation of Jaffarabad, DM Jamali, Sibi and Quetta highway adding the two-way highways would double economic activities in Balochistan.

He further termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor as key of country and Balochistan’s development emphasized on unity among all nations in order to steer Pakistan out from current economic quagmire.

“Provincial Government has eliminated terrorism Balochistan while more steps being taken in order to ensure safe and secure environment in the province because development would surfaced through revamped law and order situation.” Jam Kamal added.

Like this: Like Loading...