CM Kamal, Rehman Malik discuss internal security

QUETTA: Chairman Senate standing committee for interior and home affairs Rehman Malik met chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, here on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chairman Senate standing committee for interior and home affairs Rehman Malik met chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, here on Tuesday.

Matters related to the internal security issues, overall political situation of the country and mutual concerns were discussed in details.

Talking to the chairman Senate Standing committee for Interior Affairs Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said, present government of Balochistan is committed to ensure peace and order in the country.

“Unwavering peace and order is the prime precedence and priority of Balochistan government ” Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said.

Jam Kamal Khan also briefed the Chairman Senate standing committee for Interior and home affairs Rehman Malik about economic and financial policies and development programs of the provincial government.

Chairman Senate standing committee for interior and home affairs Rehman Malik also appreciated the efforts of provincial government for peace and order and development and progress and attempts and measures for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...