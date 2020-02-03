 CM Kamal invites private sector to invest in Balochistan’s tourism sector

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has invited the Business community and private sector to invest their money in tourism sector in Balochistan. The provincial government will provide the facilities to the investors to promote tourism and culture in province. We are preparing master plan for the development and better infrastructure to promote tourism in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has invited the Business community and private sector to invest their money in tourism sector in Balochistan. The provincial government will provide the facilities to the investors to promote tourism and culture in province. We are preparing master plan for the development and better infrastructure to promote tourism in Balochistan.

Balochistan has 750 kilometres coastal belt, beautiful blue beaches and splendid mountains in Makran range, said Alyani, adding that Balochistan has historical places, wildlife, forests and beautiful beaches. Provincial government has recently done some legislation in laws to promote tourism in Balochistan, Kamal said.

While speaking at a seminar titled “Balochistan Tourism” organised by culture, tourism & Archive department government of Balochistan at a local hotel here on Monday, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the people were seeking tourism places to invest their investment to promote the natural beauty in entire world. Balochistan is land of natural beauty and huge natural resources where the business community should invest their money, he said.

Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, CM advisor on Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain® Fazeel Asghar, Shahzeb Kakar, Secretary Culture and tourism Zafar Ali Buledi, former information minister Dr. Javed Jabbar, Aftab Rana and others also spoke at the seminar.

CM Jam Kamal said that the government’s work was only to prepare policies but for the development of tourism and culture the private sector have to play its vital role. Without private sector’s support and cooperation we could not promote the tourism in Balochistan, he said.

Discussing about investment, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said Pakistan has huge scope in tourism sector, “If all the Pakistani people spend their money in tourism and visit Balochistan’s natural beauty time by time than we don’t need the foreign investor for promotion of tourism in this land scape, Alyani said.

People were seeking markets to sell their products and sell their tourism in the world, said Kamal, adding that Karachi has 25 million of population. The People in Karachi spend their time to hangout on roads and have food in restaurants and visit nearby beaches which is not tourism, it is just waste of time, said CM Balochistan.

Discussing about the security situation, Jam Kamal said that sometime we feel insecurity when we travelled in Karachi but the security is now better in Balochistan. When we feel insecure and declare the Balochistan a security risk area than we would be bounded our self in a limited area, said Kamal.

We have to build confidence and gave a good message to the entire world that Pakistan and specially Balochistan is safe tourism point for foreigners and local tourists, said Kamal, adding that the tourists will brought revenue and job opportunities for the locals. If public sector invests their revenue in tourism sector in Balochistan the province will generate revenue and the infrastructure would be better in Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that Balochistan government has signed a MoU with Hashoo group. Through this MoU at least 500 girls and boys would be provided training courses in hospitality in Pakistan or abroad. 15000 boys and girls would get training in different sectors for the promotion of tourism in Balochistan, he added.

Provincial government was preparing a master plan for 750 kilometres coastal belt, said Chief Minister Balochistan, adding that the roads would be constructed in the province. At least 2700 kilometres roads would be constructed within next three years in Balochistan, said Kamal.

The Balochistan Provincial Head added that Balochistan has 9000 years old history of Mehrghar, historic Hindu temple of Hinglaj Mata, Princesses of Hope and undiscovered natural beauties on the vast land of Balochistan. Government is taking initiatives to provide better facility to the tourists in Balochistan, he said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said that provincial government will construct emergency centres on highways soon. The resorts, public toilets, Gas stations, restaurants would be construct on highways and tourists points to provide better facilities to the tourists to boost tourism in the province, said Alyani.

CM Jam Kamal urged that the students of school, colleges and universities of Sindh, Punjab, KPK, and Gilgit Baltistan should visit the natural tourist’s points and beautiful blue beaches of Balochistan and promote tourism through social media and writing travelogues about the beauty of Balochistan. The government will provide basic facilities to the investors and tourists in the province, said Jam Kamal.

Like this: Like Loading...