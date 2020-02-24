CM Kamal hits out at opposition over accusations

QUETTA: In last 18 months the opposition parties didn’t yield any flaw in government’s policies rather than splashing allegations and rumors among people of Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: In last 18 months the opposition parties didn’t yield any flaw in government’s policies rather than splashing allegations and rumors among people of Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan added.

“The opposition can’t dictate provincial government in every single issue, because we are fully aware of provincial issues and utilizing all resources to wipe-out masses disquiets.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said while addressing on Assembly Floor during Monday’s proceedings.

“As budget comes, sobs surfaces in attitude of opposition which is a non-serious act of opposition parties because the opposition was completely vanished in last eight months.” Jam Kamal said called opposition’s simmering criticism as effect of weather.

Talking on opposition members’ allegations of government interference in opposition’s constituencies the Chief Minister replied, Assembly Floor was the most suitable forum for opposition members to highlight issues pestering them in their constituency,

“Assembly was a very sacred and important forum where provincial government has been keenly hearing the issues of opposition members that would be addressed with earnest approach.”

He further said, government officers and machinery has right to interfere in every single area of Balochistan, “The opposition members have right to criticize our policies even they could walk-out from the floor but protests outside Chief Minister of Chief Secretary’s homes couldn’t yield any solution for them.”

The Chief Minister termed opposition facts and figure as baseless and far from reality.

Informing the house regarding outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in neighboring Iran the Chief Minister said, under available resources we have been taking all preventive measures to curb the fatal virus as all DCs and Commissioners of districts along with Iran border directed to keep vigilance,

“Countries with modern technology and enough health resources have been battling to eliminate the virus as the medicine for coronavirus still unavailable around the globe.” Jam Kamal said.

He cited his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Iran added I have discussed the issue with PM and Federal Secretary Health, “Provincial Government taking issue very seriously as steps regarding availability of equipment and health staff being ensure at Pak-Afghan border.” Jam Kamal added.

Informing the house regarding pilgrims the Chief Minister said, tour operators and people planning to travel Iran were directed to avoid travel in Iran,

“I have personally visited Taftan Border and Reko Dik in order to win the confidence of our labors working with Chinese engineers.” Jam Kamal added.

