CM Kamal directs to provide all facilities to Shia pilgrims

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed to ensure that all needs and facilities are provided to the visitors at Pakistan House and a detailed report to be submitted to Commissioner Rakshan Division.

Talking to the visitors, the Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities and protection to the pilgrims for which huge funds are being spent.

On this occasion, the visitors informed the CM about some of their problems and requested the chief minister for addressing them.

On the occasion of his visit to Taftan, CM Jam Kamal inaugurated newly built sports stadium, where he was briefed about the project by the secretary Sports Imran Gichki.

The Chief Minister said that sports development is in line with the provincial government’s priorities and sports complexes are being constructed in every district which will provide the youth opportunity to showcase their talents.

CM will also inspected under construction rest house, as Secretary Communications and works Noor Ul Amin Mengal briefed the Chief Minister about the project.

Later, CM also visited the Pak-Iran border, reviewed Travel and Trade Facilities, as Secretary Industries Hafiz Abdul Majid briefed the Chief Minister.

A delegation of chieftains of the area also met the chief minister and informed him of some issues and requested for their solution. The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Rakashan Division to take immediate steps to resolve the issues.

