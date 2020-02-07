CM Kamal claims of achieving development targets in 17 months

QUETTA: Effective development planning and policies have set directions for sustainable development opportunities for Balochistan and current provincial government’s better mechanism has pushed Balochistan on development track. Chief Minister Balochistan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Effective development planning and policies have set directions for sustainable development opportunities for Balochistan and current provincial government’s better mechanism has pushed Balochistan on development track. Chief Minister Balochistan said.

He shared these views on Friday while reviewing the performance and progress of provincial energy and industries department here in Quetta lauded the contribution of government officers in achieving targeted development goals in Balochistan.

Secretary Energy Sheharyar Taj and Secretary Industries Ghulam Ali Baloch have briefed the Chief Minister regarding government plans to uplift energy and industries sectors in Balochistan.

“Government’s amendments in Electric City Rules 1937 have enhanced charges of Electricity Inspections hence the annual income of provincial energy department has jumped to 10 million from 10 million.” Sheharyar Taj said while amendments in Finance Act 1964 also increased 1.5 Electricity Duties.

He further said, the energy department has prepared all arrangements for partnership with private companies seeking to invest in provincial energy sector while we are prepared to move forward for Gawadar’s 300mw Power Project.

“Government of Balochistan has signed MoU with Inner-Tech Company thus the company would commence installation of Renewable Plant in district Pishin while provincial government owes 8% partnership in company’s income.” Secretary Energy said added while implementation on energy parks in Bolan, Nukandi, Sibi, Mastung, Pishin, Panjgur and Lasbela reached in final phase.

Chief Minister Balochistan has directed Secretary Energy to pursue energy related development projects based on Public Private Partnership.

The Secretary Sheharyar Taj also informed the CM that provincial government has allocated rupees 4.60 billion rupees in PSDP in order to uplift energy sector in Balochistan while we have tendered 52 out of 67 schemes.

“The energy department utilizing all resources to fulfill province’s energy need while we have plans to install Solar Panel in order to shift government schools, health centers, government buildings and streets lights on solar energy.”

Secretary Industries Ghulam Ali Baloch has briefed the meeting that government has approved Special Economic Zones in Bostan and Hub comprising 200 and 406 acers land while Investment Facility Center being established in Karachi,

“We have been establishing Balochistan Special Economic Zones and Industrial State Development and Management Company that would be registered in Security Exchange of Pakistan.” Secretary Industries added.

He further said, Government has been establishing Marble Cites in Khuzdar, Dalbandin and Loralai while Industrial Stated would be established in Quetta, Khuzdar, Turbat, Chaman and Dera Murad Jamali,

“We have finalized rules for Industrial Development in Balcohistan that would be tabled in next meeting of Balochistan Special Economic Zone Authority while a Monitoring Cell has been established in order to control price of food items and edibles.” Ghulam Ali Baloch added.

“Government of Balochistan has signed an agreement with Federal Government following Quetta Expo Centre while Six Industrial Units were functionalized through LEDA.” Secretary Industries said.

