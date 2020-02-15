CM Jam Kamal to pay one-day visit to Harnai on Monday

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and WASA Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has been visiting all districts in order to review ground issues of masses added Chief Minister would pay one-day visit of district Harnai on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and WASA Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has been visiting all districts in order to review ground issues of masses added Chief Minister would pay one-day visit of district Harnai on Monday.

“People of Harnai would welcome Chief Minister during his visits because Chief Minister has been arriving to review public development schemes in the district.” Haji Noor Muhamamd Dummar said while talking to Journalists on Saturday termed the visit as milestone for people of Harnai and Sanjavi.

“The Quetta-Harnai and Harnai-Sanjavi highways would be announced during Chief Minister’s visit while he would lay down foundations stones of multiple schemes in the district.”

The Minister and senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party has directed workers to set all preparations for Chief Minister’s visit, “People of Harnai have mammoth of expectations from Jam Kamal’s visits.” The Minister said added the issue of train service between Sibi-Harnai would also be discussed.

“Chief Minister has been visiting all districts of Balochistan in order to review progress on development schemes and let people to share their woes with CM.” Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said added current coalition government has pushed Balochistan on development track.

