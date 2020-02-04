CM for setting aside personal differences for Balochistan’s uplift

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expelled-out rumors regarding Islamabad’s intervention in addressing the issues amid CM and Speaker Balochistan adding we are capable to resolve our issues in our province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Coincidently I was in Islamabad and Speaker Quddus Bizenjo was also there which set a perception that still provincial issues being resolved in capital Islamabad which isn’t true because we are capable of addressing our personal differences in Balochistan.” CM Jam Kamal said while talking to Journalists after laying down the foundation stone of Cancer Block at Sheikh Zahid Hospital.

Responding with euphemism over recent rifts between him and Speaker Quddus Bizenjo the Chief Minister said, you might have noticed that I didn’t respond to the comments of Mr. Bizenjo because people suffering from Cancer disease in Balochistan were more important for me than political disputes,

“I could have been appeared in media and responded to the every single point Mr. Bizenjo raised on media but I believe that now we should move forward instead of getting indulged in political differences.” CM Jam Kamal said added developing tourism, health sector and education remained more important for me.

He urged all political parties and politicians to address their grievances in Balochistan’s political decorum which would beautify democracy here.

Talking on the tourism and health development the Chief Minister said, the provincial government has been utilizing all resources to uplift health and tourism in Balochistan.

