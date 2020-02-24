CM directs establishment of Reko Diq resource development Board

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Monday directed for establishment of Reko Diq Resource Development Board and preparation of details of mineral assets of the province and maps from international firm to develop Reko Diq mining areas. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister also directed that for the development planning of next financial year and in housing schemes their economic importance be also determined.

He expressed these views while addressing to the meeting to review the pace of PSDP, performance of livestock and mineral sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul REhman Buzdar briefed the meeting about the PSDP while Secretary Livestock Dostain Jamaldini and Secretary Minerals Zafar Bukhari briefed the meeting regarding their departments.

The Chief Minister emphasized on the need to increase the capacity of the departments and to develop land management-related issues on modern lines. He said that resources for public private partnerships could be encouraged and leased to investors, adding that we need to present our resources to the world so that international investors in different sectors divert towards Balochistan.

Chief Minister directed that timely holding of progress review meetings as per the PSDP calendar should be ensured and all concerned secretaries should ensure their participation in the meetings which is part of their duties.

He said that overall monitoring is the responsibility of P&D, but the relevant development departments are also responsible for the timely and standard completion of their own development projects.

It was decided in the meeting that ala departments will review their development projects and will produce report to P&D department by March 5th. While such projects on which expenditure had been made and there is progress on them they will also be completed.

The Secretary Finance informed the meeting that the target of recovery of the province’s receipts has been set at Rs 21 billion this fiscal, which will be achieved.

The meeting reviewed the progress of 77 priority projects and it was directed them to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Secretary Minerals informed the meeting that the federal government approved the establishment of a metal park at a cost of Rs. 300 million in the province. Secretary Livestock informed the meeting that there are an estimated 39 billion livestock in the province with a total value of Rs 542 billion.

He said that livestock policy has been formulated by 2020-30. Dairy Development and Mate Production Parks are being established in the province for which the European Union has technical support.

He informed that the city will be set up while livestock production zones will be set up in different districts. He said that under the Public Private Partnership, three foreign aid schemes are being implemented through this the livestock sector would be modernized which will directly benefit the rich, on a smaller scale Happiness will boost activity and create employment opportunities.

Provincial Minister Mitta Khan Kakar Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communication and other concerned authorities were present on the occasion.-

