CM Balochistan visits Joint road and enjoy tea with people

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan visited Joint Road of Quetta on Tuesday, where he had tea with people at a hotel. Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Provincial Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Member National Assembly Nawabzada Amir Khan Magsi,

Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Qadir Nayal, Coordinator to CM, Mir Ramaen Mohammad Hassani, Amir Mohammad Hassani and Bilal Khan Kakar were also accompanied by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister addressed the people of Balochistan and inquired about the performance of the government. People of the city, who were surprised to see the CM Balochistan, made selfies and recorded videos with him.

The Chief Minister also visited Hazarganji National Park, Chiltan National Park, where he was briefed by the Forest Department officials. The Chief Minister also inspected the museum of Hazarganji National Park.

The Chief Minister directed to provide recreation facilities besides establishing a zoo in the National Park, and to enhance the museum and present a comprehensive development plan and submit it, he also directed that more effective measures be taken for conservation of wildlife in the Chiltan National Park.

