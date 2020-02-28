CM Balochistan reviews measures regarding Coronavirus

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday chaired a high-level meeting in order to review government’s measures against Novel Coronavirus reached at Balochistan’s doors and could be enter at any moment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The meeting thoroughly reviewed provincial government initiative being in-placed against Novel Coronavirus epidemic emerged in Iran and could be penetrated in Balochistan.

Provincial Minister for Finance Zhaoor Buledi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Chairman CMIT Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch, Director Health Services Southern Command Brigadier Zulqarnain, DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon and Superintendents government hospital were present in the meeting.

Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed Malik and Special Secretary Health Tahir Abbasi have briefed the meeting regarding government’s efforts to avert Coronavirus challenge and safety measures added provincial government has declared emergency in areas shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan,

“Screening commenced of pilgrims and business community entered into Pakistan at Pak-Iran border while emergency control-room has been established at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)’s office.” They said further informed that isolations wards being established at 10 sensitive districts.

They added, Thermal Guns and 231 Ambulances were available in districts along with Iran and Afghanistan borders while isolation wards being established at Taftan, Mashkail, Chedgi, Mand, and Gubd.

The meeting was informed that 10 bed isolation wards have been established at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and Sheikh Zahid Hospital while a functional laboratory has been established in Quetta where suspected Coronavirus patients would be tested.

Balochsitan Government has allocated rupees 200 million in order to establish Isolation Wards and Quarantine at Pak-Iran border while digital equipment being purchased for screening at bordering towns.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has directed CMIT to constitute a team comprising on members of all department that would monitor the efforts being in-place against Coronavirus across Balochistan.

The meeting was agreed upon strengthening contact with World Health Organization also constituted an Emergency Response Team led by DG PDMA.

“Concerned departments should aware masses that there is no need to panic if any individual infected by Coronavirus because the virus can be treated but the patient need more care.” CM Jam Kamal said while addressing the meeting expressed satisfaction over provincial government’s measures against Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan.

He directed all Commissioners to keep in-contact with Health department also urged religious, political and tribal elders to inform people regarding safety from Coronavirus.

