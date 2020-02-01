CM Balochistan review progress on Gwadar Smart Port city plan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday presided a meeting in order to review progress on Gwadar Smart Port City Plan, Town Planning of the city, rules and regulations in fees and taxations over Gwadar Development initiative. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CM Balochistan has approved various amendments related to Gwadar’s Development Authority directing Gwadar Development Authority to ensure building codes in the port city.

Director General GDA Shahzaib Kakar has briefed the meeting regarding affairs of rules and regulations against fee collections from private investor and taxation procedure in Gwadar city.

“From the beginning of construction in Gwadar, the authorities should consider Gwadar as an International port city and ensure environmental protection and energy resources while constructing high-rise building in the city.” CM Balochistan ordered in the meeting.

The meeting has directed GDA to publish public notices regarding new housing societies in the city following rules and regulations of GDA.

CM Balochistan directed authorities to embark one-window operation regarding licensing and registration of private construction firms also ordering to publish GDA’s rules and regulations on GDA’s website.

The meeting was agreed upon to establish a call center in order to address public complaints regarding housing schemes.

The Director General of GDA has informed the Chief Minister that government has allocated land for industrial areas, residential schemes, public entertainment and for private investment companies’ buildings,

“Land would be allotted in separate conditions to Major industries, light industries and high-tech industry while mass-transit transport system also inducted in Gwadar’s master plan.” Shahzaib Kakar told the meeting added bus-stops and railway stations would be constructed in the city.

Chief Minister has said, all development projects in Gwadar should be signed on public private partnership with private Companies.

“Partnership with private firms would enhance the resources of Gwadar Development Authority and GDA would emerge as self-sufficient department.” CM Jam Kamal said directed GDA to take assistance from legal firms in order to resolve all legal issues.

Member Provincial Assembly from Gwadar and BNP Mengal’s leader Mir Hamal Kalamti was present in the meeting.

