CM Balochistan presides over provincial reforms committee meeting

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday presided provincial reforms committee’s meeting finalizing committee’s recommendations for implementation.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, senior provincial secretaries Ghulam Ali Baloch, Abdul Saboor Kakar, Shehiryar Afridi, Noor ul Haq Baloch and Aziz Jamli were present in the meeting.

The committee informed the Chief Minister regarding progress on previous meetings’ decision and agenda.

It was pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has constituted provincial reforms committee in order to uplift provincial educational, health and other sectors.

The meeting was agreed upon to hold next meeting under the supervision of Chief Secretary that would finalize the implementation on committee’s recommendations.

Lauding the recommendations of the committee CM Jam Kamal has said, political leadership and bureaucracy could lead the development agenda by building strong liaison.

“The bureaucracy could uplift development in Balochistan by utilizing the importance of time in development schemes.” Jam Kamal said

“Masses can’t be lured by distracting them with number games because every single is fully aware in era of social media.” Jam Kamal added.

The meeting also reviewed reforms suggested in previous meeting regarding Education, Health, PPHI, Nutrition, Food and other sectors.

CM Balochistan has called saving time as biggest challenge for current government added timely implementation on decisions being made through meetings remained our key objective,

“Next ten years would be conclusive for Balochistan because today’s generation would reach in practical stage and they would play contribute for Balochistan.”

“Political transfer and postings have been declined in current government thus government departments and officers would yield positive outcome.” Jam Kamal said directed authorities to induct senior officers in reforms committee.

