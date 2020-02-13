CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Samungli flyover

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday laid down the foundation stone of Samungli Flyover adding infrastructural development in Balochistan would open doors for investment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday laid down the foundation stone of Samungli Flyover adding infrastructural development in Balochistan would open doors for investment.

“The Samungli Flyover would enhance traveling facilities for people living in the area because any development in the province would be beneficial for masses.” Jam Kamal said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Samungli Flyover held here in Quetta.

Provincial Ministers, Secretaries and Air Vise Martial Abbas Ghuman were also present in the ceremony.

“Following security challenges, Government of Balochistan has been implementation infrastructural development projects from Gwadar to Kohlu that would foster economic opportunities in the province.” Jam Kamal said added Development and Law and Order remained key priorities of current government.

Sharing views on law and order Chief Minister said, development progress across Balochistan uplifted following revamped security challenges added no one claimed development pause in the province due to security issues.

He further lauded the contribution of Pakistan Airforce in protecting country’s borders added people of Balochistan has keen attachment with Samungli airbase,

“PAF officers are being connected with Quetta despite they hailed from other cities, because people of Balochistan are more hospitable and caring.” Jam Kamal added.

Meanwhile Commander Air-Commodore Zubair Ahmed briefed the Chief Minister regarding the Samungli Flyover added the project would cost 260 million that would be completed in June 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...