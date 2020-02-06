CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Nawa Killi bypass

QUETTA: We have accepted the challenge to revamp the dilapidated structure of Balochistan with sincerity because culture of favoritism and commission has ruined the development structure of Balochistan during previous governments. Chief Minister Balochistan added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Nawa Killi Bypass held here in Quetta on Thursday.

“Unfortunately Balochistan remained in grip of poor governance where development funds were being released in specific district on favouritism while rest of the province kept deprived.” CM Balochistan said added governance can’t be implemented by cutting down ribbons of previous schemes.

“Today some people were reluctant over government’s strict development policies as Chief Minister House’s doors are complete shut for commission and flattered people.” Jam Kamal said vowed not to sit down after cutting ribbons of development schemes.

He further said, today people of Balochistan have high hopes from current government and they have been demanding infrastructure, hospitals, schools, conducive environment and access of clean-drinking water hence I want to assure them that they would get quick response from provincial government.

He lamented over the divisions and hate created in Balochistan on sectarianism and language added unfortunately we regimes didn’t perform over public expectations because we remained fond of calling votes from masses by dividing them on sectarian and language hate,

“Being a Chief Minister, I am responsible to develop the entire province rather than allocating funds for my constituency Lasbela, current government has commenced development schemes in constituencies of opposition members.”

“We have been completing 600 pending development projects initiated by our predecessor that indicate the positivity of incumbent regime.”

Talking on the planning and development mechanism provincial government pursuing CM Balochistan said, we have allocated funds for every single UC, Tehseel and District after comprehensive homework in order to assess their needs because without planning the development schemes would be wasted.

Responding to the impugns being raise against provincial government over its prolong cabinet sitting the Chief Minister said, total 30 to 35 cabinet meeting held during previous government’s five years’ tenure while I presided 20 meeting in seventeen months comprising on 12 hours.

Citing the 17 months performance of coalition government in the province Jam Kamal Khan said, the face of Quetta is being change as construction underway of inter-link highways,

“Expansion of Joint Road, Sariyab Road, Sabzal Road, Eastern and Western Bypass would bring ease for residents of Quetta. He said announced to upgrade Hanna Orrak highway as two-way road.

Senator Manzoor Kakar, Provincial Ministers Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Malik Naeem Bazai and opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate have also addressed the ceremony.

Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Amin Mengal has briefed the Chief Minister regarding Nawa-Killi bypass comprising on 6.0km, “Total costof the project was estimated 346.704 million rupees which would be completed till June 2020.” Mr. Mengal added.

