CM Balochistan instructs to prepare master plan for Hanna Lake 

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited the Hanna Lake locate in outskirts of the provincial capital added by ensuring facilities in Lake including residential spots for tourists would enhance public rush in the lack.

He directed the Secretary C&W and Deputy Commissioner Quetta of solid planning for uplifting tourism in Hanna Lake by taking onboard the local population living near the Lake.

He also lamented over the cleanliness situation the Lake added despite being considered as national tourism spot, cleanliness situation in Hanna Lak was unsatisfactory ordered immediate efforts to make sure cleanliness.

“Recent snowfall and downpour have increase water-level of Hanna Lake thus we should prepare set all arrangement for tourists in coming summer.” CM Jam Kamal added.

