CM Balochistan forms committee to probe narcotics scandal

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has taken serious notice of the controversy between Deputy Commissioner Chagai and female Assistant Commissioner over seizure of narcotics near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district and appointed a senior 20 grade officer Agha Taimoor Shah, Secretary, Inter Provincial Coordination as inquiry for conducting comprehensive probe into the issue.

According to the official order issued here on Saturday, the inquiry officer has been directed that a comprehensive fact finding inquiry on this indecorous incident and submit his report within three working days for perusal of the competent authority.

The competent authority has expressed this displeasure over narcotics seizure controversy that also went viral on all types of media bearing contradictory reports and statements Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin, the Deputy Chagai and Commissioner Rakhshan Division.

The controversy started last week when female Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin Ayesha Zehri in a press conference alleged that the Deputy Commissioner Chagai Fateh Khan Khajjak has ordered to the levies police station that narcotics and other seizure should not receive at the levies station and its report should also be not register.

She said that she successfully conducted raid in the area close to the Pak-Afghan border and after heavy gun battle with drug smugglers seized huge quantity of chemical being use in preparation of heroin and other drugs. However, she said, “The order deputy commissioner Chagai was astonished her.”

However, Deputy Commissioner Chagai, Fateh Khan Khajjak had denied issuing such orders and said that levies Station had registered case and received seizure from the Assistant Commissioner.

Commissioner Rakhsan Division, Ayaz Mandokhel also issued statement and appreciated the successful raid of the Assistant Commissioner and asked her to continue her job without hurdle.

