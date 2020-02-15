CIA recover kidnapped teenage boy from Uthal

QUETTA: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Uthal on Saturday recovered an abducted teenage boy from Bela area of district Lasbela. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Uthal on Saturday recovered an abducted teenage boy from Bela area of district Lasbela.

Senior official of CIA police claimed, on 13th February 2020, for the sake of ransom unknown men kidnapped a 13-year-old boy Muneeb Hussain from Satellite town area of Quetta.

On tip-off the police raided a suspected point, where they kidnappers were kept the boy, during the raid police have recovered the boy save and sound.

The kidnappers were managed to escape from the site, while efforts for their search is underway, they added.

The sources relayed, case of minor boy`s kidnapping is registered in Satellite town police station Quetta, while after necessary formalities soon the recovered boy will be handed over to his family.

Like this: Like Loading...