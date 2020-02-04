Chief Executive BBOI, Turkish CG discuss investment prospects

QUETTA: In a bid to win the confidence of friendly countries’ confidence for investment in Balochistan, the provincial government has intensified efforts to bring direct foreign investment in Balochistan. Following the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan, the Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday met with Turkish Counsel General Mr. Tolga Alchik in Karachi discussing investment opportunities in Balochistan with the Turkish Counsel General. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: In a bid to win the confidence of friendly countries’ confidence for investment in Balochistan, the provincial government has intensified efforts to bring direct foreign investment in Balochistan. Following the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan, the Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday met with Turkish Counsel General Mr. Tolga Alchik in Karachi discussing investment opportunities in Balochistan with the Turkish Counsel General.

Inviting the Turkish Business Community and Companies Mr. Farman Zarkoon has lauded the Turkish Government’s unconditional support for Pakistan in every harsh time added Chief Minister Balochistan seek to invite Turkish investors in Balochistan.

“The Provincial Government and Balochistan Board of Investment have vowed to ensure security and all facilities to private investors and companies willing to commence business in Balochistan.” Farman Zarkoon said.

The Turkish Counsel General Mr. Tolga Alchik has said, as Turkish Government has initiative various projects in Punjab province, we would send Turkish business community in Balochistan for business tours.

“The Turkish Government seeks to establish a Friendship Chamber of Commerce amid Pakistan and Turkey which would foster business opportunities among both countries.” He added.

