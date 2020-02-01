Chaudhry brothers not leaving alliance with PTI: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Saturday said that Chaudhry brothers are not leaving alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister held a press conference and claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is also standing with the incumbent government. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have ended, he said while stressing that inflation is our sole rival.

Sheikh Rashid said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan while Maryam Nawaz will not leave. He further told that he is going to Karachi to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The railways minister also said that the department is acting upon the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) to complete the Circular Railway Karachi Project. While talking about India-occupied Kashmir, he said no power in this world can curb the freedom moment of Kashmiris.