Chairman PAC reviews audit paras of LG department

QUETTA: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday reviewed meeting in order to review the Compliance Report and Audit Papers of Local Government 2014-15.

“Unfortunately we have been filling completion papers with wiring date and attachment of NIC that indicates irregularities and negligence.” Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove said stressed upon use of agreements formats in completion reports.

Member PAC Muhammad Fazal Agha said, ironically not a single system of LG department is working appropriately while irregularities reached on peak,

“The department constructed dams on various points by avoiding legalities, while the PHE department was responsible to build new dams rather than LG department.” Syed Fazal Agha added.

While debating on a specific paragraph of the audit paras the Auditor General has pointed-out that the Project Director didn’t submit record documents despite various calls.

Replying to Auditor General the Project Director we have complete data of record that would be submitted to the Auditor General.

Expressing indignation over heating debate amid officials the Chairman PAC said, this forum hasn’t space for any negligent officer, “the Department should have submitted the record on early calls as the PAC had written letter for record one month earlier.” Akhtar Hussain Langove added.

He vowed no compromise in quality of any product added the LG has been purchasing street lights with cost of 22000, which can’t be lasted functional for more than three months.

