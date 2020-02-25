Cabinet meeting: Balochistan set to purchase 1m sacks of wheat

QUETTA: The Provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has announced that food department would purchase one million wheat sacks thus provincial finance department would impart zero-interest loans to the department approving province first wheat purchasing policy for 2020-21. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has announced that food department would purchase one million wheat sacks thus provincial finance department would impart zero-interest loans to the department approving province first wheat purchasing policy for 2020-21.

Provincial Food Department has been bound to return the loan after sale of province’s wheat while Chief Minister has directed authorities to establish Wheat Sale Centre in Naseerabad Division in April 2020.

The cabinet unanimously approved amendments regarding rent lease, exploration license, mining license, prospecting license and increase in royalty pieces for mining sector also declined mining contracts from one year to six months period.

The cabinet corroborated to ban mining in 05km demarcation of coastal sea directing fisheries department to work for new legislation regarding environmental protection of coastal sea.

“Only Balochistan Government has right to initiate mining near provincial sea that can sign mining contract with companies under Public Private Partnership.” The cabinet members added.

Further the provincial government has announced to launch internship program for unemployed engineers in provincial Agriculture, energy, PHE and Irrigation department. Following six months internship program, the engineers would receive scholarship by the government and they would gained experience.

Addressing the cabinet meeting Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani said, provincial government has been keenly working to utilize provincial resource to uplift development in Balochistan,

“We have been working on policies in order to turn provincial assets as source of income for provincial economy.” Jam Kamal added.

Provincial Government announced to establish Balochistan Parks and Horticulture Authority in the province that would be head by Local Government also approved upgradation in post of Chief Officer in Local Government department from grade 16 to grade 17.

While reviewing the infrastructural development in the province the cabinet unanimously approved 7.5kmg highway from Spin Karez to Murdar Mining area of district Quetta.

Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Amin Mengal informed the cabinet members that the C&W department has been working on 681 development schemes across the province.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani vowed to introduce new infrastructural development schemes in Balochistan that would uplift economic development in the province,

“Federal Government has been impart 50% funds to Punjab Government regarding development of Dargai-Shabozai-Tonsa highway while the centre has pledged to provide 40% funds to Balochistan Government.” Jam Kamal said told the cabinet members that he would speak with Prime Minister in order to fetch full funding by the centre over the project.

In order to foster squash sports in Balochistan the cabinet approved purchase of portable squash court for Balochistan that would promote squash in Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed authorities to cancel permanent room allotment in Balochistan House Islamabad.

Like this: Like Loading...