Buzdar disproves claims of divisions between govt and allies

LAHORE Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday rebutted opposition’s claims of increasing gaps and divisions between the coalition partners and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

LAHORE Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday rebutted opposition’s claims of increasing gaps and divisions between the coalition partners and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In his talk to the media, Mr Buzdar affirmed that the PTI has “good relations” with allies in the government, those who intended to create misunderstandings “are now biting the dust”.

“Opponents’ motives have failed miserably […] the alliance is in the wider interest of the country and the nation.

Contrary to the wish of the opponents, the alliance is stronger than before.”

Mr Buzdar further stated that the opposition has left with no agenda, and “political orphans” must know that the government would complete its tenure.

“The general elections will be held according to the schedule,

Like this: Like Loading...