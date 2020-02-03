Boosting Tourism

With the virtue of its natural treasure trove, captivating sceneries, significant sites of multifold importance, variety of flora and fauna, diversity of climates and unique geology, Balochistan possess huge potentials in tourism. The province can emerge as prime focus of attention of foreign tourists for its archaeological importance. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With the virtue of its natural treasure trove, captivating sceneries, significant sites of multifold importance, variety of flora and fauna, diversity of climates and unique geology, Balochistan possess huge potentials in tourism. The province can emerge as prime focus of attention of foreign tourists for its archaeological importance. A seminar is being organised in Karachi at the local hotel on Monday, 3rd Feb to highlight tourism promotion and investment opportunities in Balochistan in partnership with the Balochistan Board of Investment, Tourism Department and Balochistan Coastal Development Authority. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will be the chief guest of the seminar, the beautiful places of Balochistan to be highlighted in the seminar which are hidden from the world. While, opportunities for the investment in the tourist points to be highlighted as well, including coastal belt, religious places, cultural tourism and festal tourism.

A special desk is also going to be established, on the direction of Chief Minister, to provide registration and information to individuals and companies interested in investment and tourism in Balochistan. Chief Executive of the Balochistan Investment board and Trade Farman Zarkoon has said that present government of Balochistan has shown great interest for the promotion and investment in tourism sector in the province, as serious steps are being taken to highlight the positive image of Balochistan in the world and attract investors. Unfortunately, no efforts were made before to develop tourism industry in the province at official level, since the very outset. The province was deliberately ignored and kept backward making it unattractive for foreign tourists and investors. No serious efforts were made to develop this region’s vast potential in tourism.

Balochistan comprises of four distinct climate regions – tropical coastal region, sub tropical continental plateau, sub tropical continental low lands and sub tropical continental high lands. Whereas humid coastal areas like Mekran lie here, the arid and hottest areas of Kachhi plain and Kharan desert are also included in Balochistan. Not only the hottest place of Sibi but the coldest places of Kanmehtarzai are located in this province.

The 750-KM long coastal belt along the Arabian Sea linking Lasbela and Gwadar districts can be developed into a lovely tourist site. Fascinating beach of Gwadar, Jabl-e-Zarin beach at Pasni, 20 KM long Jiwani near Iranian port city of ‘Chabahar’, Daran beach at Jiwani and many sites along coastal belt can be made a tourists rendezvous. Mekran division is known for its 70% of natural dates production of more than 100 varieties. Historically, Mekran has an importance in Muslim history as the Muslim conquest of it took place under Hazrat Umar (R.A) Caliphate. One can still visualize the sights of historical Muslim invasions of Mekran through the signs still preserved in Turbat. The hammerhead rocks in Mekran, marble rocks in Loralai and evenly colored mountains in Khuzdar are also of great tourist attraction by virtue of their remarkable beauty.

Kund Malir beach now among Asia’s Top 50 Beaches and Astola Island, also known as Jezira Haft Talar Satadip or ‘Island of the Seven Hills’, is a small uninhabited Pakistani island in the Arabian Sea. Also the largest island in Pakistan, it is the epitome of Balochistan’s undermined beauty and a great tourist attraction indeed. There is a need for taking concrete measures to promote tourism in Balochistan. High profile and quality restaurants, hotels and motels are essential to promote tourism in a region of tourist attraction. The Provincial government needs to develop a physical and hospitality infrastructure in places where they want to promote tourism. The government should take foolproof measures to provide security to the foreign tourists and researchers, who want to visit and explore the province. Balochistan can earn millions of rupees in terms of foreign exchange by developing tourism industry in the province.

