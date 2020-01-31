BNP invites social activist Kashif Hussain Haideri to join the party

QUETTA: The provisional leader of Balochistan national party Mubarak Ali Hazara Kashif Hussain Haideri has Said that BNP is a party of poor nation, which protects the right of all residences of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The provisional leader of Balochistan national party Mubarak Ali Hazara Kashif Hussain Haideri has Said that BNP is a party of poor nation, which protects the right of all residences of Balochistan.

He also declared that our youth follow Sardar Akhtar jan mengal and protect the lives and properties of their motherland by participating in Balochistan National Party.

social activist Kashif Hussain Haideri after thanking Mubarak Ali Hazara has said that he will discuss with his soulmates and will suggest them too to join the party.

Like this: Like Loading...