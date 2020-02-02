BNP facing internal pressure to quit alliance with PTI: Jamaldini

KARACHI: Balochistan National Party (BNP-P) General Secretary Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini has said BNP’ is facing internal pressure from its senior party leaders to quit its alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre as Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to resolved the issues. PTI chairman has not given the powers to the government negotiation committee who could resolve the grievances of coalition partners of PTI in federal government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KARACHI: Balochistan National Party (BNP-P) General Secretary Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini has said BNP’ is facing internal pressure from its senior party leaders to quit its alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre as Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to resolved the issues. PTI chairman has not given the powers to the government negotiation committee who could resolve the grievances of coalition partners of PTI in federal government.

He said that we have rejected the new government negotiation committee and its members recently announced by the PTI government. Deputy Sepaker National Assembly Qasm Suri, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in this new negotiation committee will address the grievances of BNP in Balochistan, Jehanzeb Jamaldini told “Balochistan Express”.

Jamaldini said that we have held several meeting with the government negotiation committee which headed by Pervez Khatta, Jahangir Tareen and Arbab Shehzad in past 18 months. The purpose of formation of this new government committee is to to restart the dialogues with government from zero, he said.

He said that in BNP central executive committee meeting, the senior leaders and workers has expressed their serious reservations by supporting PTI in centre. Majority of BNP leadership are against to continue supporting PTI government in centre without resolving the issues of BNP by PM, Jamaldini said.

In BNP CEC meeting the senior leaders and workers has expressed their serious concerns over the poor performance of PTI. The party leaders and workers stated that PM imran khan has totally ignored the Balochistan and its people. The people of Balochistan were facing serious challenges in the province. The people don’t have job opportunities, health facility, better roads and clean water in most of areas of Balochistan. The development projects and for locals in Gwadar was not given in any of sectors by the government yet.

Prime Minister Imran khan and its team is not taking interest to resolve the issues of its coalition partners not only in Balochistan as well as in other provinces too’ said Jehanzeb, adding that the government should take serious measures to resolve the issues of coalition partners. We will continue our support with PTI, he added.

Jamaldini told Balochistan Express that ” PM assured me that 500 missing persons would be release soon but only 60 to 70 missing persons were released by the law enforcement agencies as I met with Prime Minister recently.” The mindset of people of Balochistan could be change if the law enforcement agencies stop missing the people in Balochistan, he said.

Senator Jamaldini stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and government negotiation has not even implemented on our single demand in past 18 months. The BNP workers and people of Balochistan looks disappointed from performance of PTI in Balochistan and in centre but unfortunately we were still supporting PTI, he said.

BNP leader Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that PM should review its decision of formation of new negotiation committee for dialogue with BNP. Our priority would be to continue dialogues with the Pervez Khatta, Jahangir Tareen and Arbab Shehzad till our issues would not be resolved by PTI government, he added.

Jamaldini stated that BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal will decide about the future policy of BNP to continue its support or not with PTI in centre in future.

Like this: Like Loading...