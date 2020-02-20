Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blasts govt over economic policies

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he was supportive of efforts aimed at ousting the incumbent government, but any such undertaking would have to be within the ambit of the Constitution for his party to support it.

“PPP wants to remove the government within the ambit of the Constitution,” Bilawal said, adding the PPP would not be part of any conspiracy to topple the government unconstitutionally.

According the PPP leader added that he had been asked if he were acceptable to the establishment but he had the criterion to be acceptable to the people.

Bilawal urged Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, to return to the country and play his role in the prevailing situation.

“The nation will reject the opposition parties if they do not come out to support them,” he said, adding that he will hold rallies against inflation.

“People will certainly raise the question to the opposition parties in the next polls over their performance. For the sake of the poor population of the country, the PPP is ready to move ahead with any political party,

The PPP leader further explained that the reason behind his comments were to get the country rid of its present rulers.

The PPP chairman said that people were being murdered economically and instead of asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rulers should ask the nation about their performance.

“Instead of consulting Moody’s and Bloomberg our leaders should contact the public to register the actual situation of the economy,” Bilawal remarked.

He added that the incapable leadership was ruling the country and the entire nation was aware of this fact, but the government was shifting blames for its own failures onto the previous governments.

Last week, the PPP leader had said the government should tear up its current agreement with IMF and renegotiate its term with the international money lender.

“We are not saying that don’t go back to the IMF, we are emphasising on the fact the government should renegotiate the deal, keeping in mind Pakistan’s economy and how it runs, they should not accept the terms of the IMF completely.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and State bank, the government’s own institutions, have said that record inflation has hit the country, he said.

“We can withstand their personal attacks but the people of the country belonging to every class, cannot bear the government’s economic policies,