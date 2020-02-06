BHC orders end to gas load shedding in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court orders end of gas load shedding in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court orders end of gas load shedding in Quetta.

Balochistan High Court judge Justice Abdullah Baloch heard the constitutional petition against gas load shedding in Quetta.

The officials of SUI Gas, applicant was present on the occasion.

During the hearing, the court rejected the explanation of Sui Gas authorities as unsatisfactory and ordered the immediate termination of unannounced load shedding in Quetta and the suburbs and directed that it be implemented immediately.

Munir Ahmed Kakar had filed constitutional petition against unannounced gas load shedding in Quetta.

The petition was filed after load shedding of gas, put people of the city in misery for over a month.

