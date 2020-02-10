QUETTA: Balochistan’s first think tank established for Peace and Policy. Balochistan Council for Peace and Policy has been formed to conduct policy advice, policy oriented research and advocacy from a broad multi-disciplinary perspective. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Strengthen civil society and facilitate civil society, government interaction through collaboration with other organisations and activist networks.

According to the organisers, the initiative of the council is to disseminate research findings and public education through the media, conferences, seminars, lectures, publications and curricula development.”To fulfill our mission, we need to provide innovative and practical recommendations to policy makers through following objectives,” they said. The objective of the initiative is to postulate benchmark standard for effective governance in Balochistan and to promote an inclusive society based on the values of unity, faith and discipline. While, to articulate civic sense and nationalism among the students of college and university and to offer policy guidance on matters relating to the sustainable peace and governance, to break ideological barriers of public through perception management. ”The guiding principles for the institute shall be originality and innovation, morality and truthfulness, detection for excellence, teamwork and Professionalism,” the body says. “The team of BCPP note with great concern that, Balochistan, largely remote and neglected region of Pakistan is facing an unprecedented episode of violence for the last fifteen years. The main reason for this is perhaps that the province is still not regarded as a stakeholder in the power structure of Pakistan. As a consequence, all the major political parties have restricted themselves to only maintaining a nominal presence in the province,” they told.

