Balochistan’s first child protection model unit inaugurated

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Social Welfare and Human Rights Mir Asadullah Baloch has inaugurated first child protection model unit in Quetta, which will ensure safety of children. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Social Welfare and Human Rights Mir Asadullah Baloch has inaugurated first child protection model unit in Quetta, which will ensure safety of children.

Provincial Minister of Social Welfare and Human Rights Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that the implementation of the Child Protection Act is aimed at bringing justice to children, who are victims of sexual and physical abuse, deprivation and oppression.

While addressing at the inauguration of Child Protection Unit in Quetta in an collaboration with UNICEF and Social Welfare Department. Former Minister Roshan Khurshid Brocha, DG Social Welfare Ahsanullah, other department officials, a large number of officers, NGOs and civil society representatives attended the ceremony.

Speaking to participants at the inauguration ceremony, the Provincial Minister expressed happiness over the implementation of the Child Protection Act, which was passed in 2016 and said that its implementation was due to important role of UNICEF and the Social Welfare Department.

Provincial Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch said that protecting children is our Islamic and national duty. “The social welfare department as well as the Department of Health, Education, Labour Department, civil society and parents should play their role,” he added.

He said, “if society won’t provide rights of children, children can become tool of the criminals, which affects the entire society. The policy makers should think beyond the individual and personal interests for the whole society,” Asadullah Baloch said.

Secretary Social Welfare Department, Abdul Rauf Baloch, addressed and said that Social Welfare, in partnership with UNICEF, is taking every possible measure to ensure that children have the basic rights, “in which we will need the support of all stakeholders of society,” he added.

On the occasion, UNICEF Country Representative Aida Grima said that her organisation will continue to support every positive initiative in Balochistan.

Other speakers also said that child protection units would be opened soon in other districts for effective implementation of the Child Protection Act.

Later, Provincial Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch also distributed shields to UNICEF’s country representative, Ada Grima and others.

Like this: Like Loading...