Balochistan’s first child care center on the card

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, province's first Child Care Center to be functionalized soon adding provincial government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Child Foundation last year.

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, province’s first Child Care Center to be functionalized soon adding provincial government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Child Foundation last year.

“Government had embarked the construction of first Child Care Center in Civil Hospital Child Ward in August 2019 that reached in final phase of completion.” CM Balochistan tweeted on Wednesday.

Jam Kamal further expressed satisfaction over the CCC project announced to establish more centers in other districts of Balochistan, “The CCC would ensure timely and quality treatment for ailing children and would helpful in prevent child mortality number in Balochistan.” CM Balochistan said.

