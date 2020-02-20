Balochistan rights to be protected in Saindak agreement: Alyani

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that his governments want to ensure protecting of the rights and interests of the province in extending Saindak project agreement as it is very important mineral project for Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that his governments want to ensure protecting of the rights and interests of the province in extending Saindak project agreement as it is very important mineral project for Balochistan.

In a meeting with Chinese official of the MRDL during his visit to Saindak Cooper-CM-Gold Project, on Thursday, he said that no decision would be taken in hurry regarding resources of the province.

The Chinese company working on the Saindak Project had applied for exploration license for another site close to the present site one and half year ago.

Jam Kamal Presided over the meeting that reviewed the working on the Saindak project and and other issues. The senior officials of the MCC and Chairman Saindak Metal Project Raziq Sanjrani

briefed the Chief Minister about the project in the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Commutation and works Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hasni and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister said that Saindak project has great importance for Balochistan and some time back the President MCC and other official of the company had a meeting with him

in which they expressed their desire to further work on the project and discussed on extension of the agreement on Saindak project.

He said that in the meeting it had decided that a committee comprising concerned provincial authorities would prepare recommendations regarding extension of agreement with the consultation

of Chinese company officials.

“I’m hopeful Chinese Company would come up with better suggestions for the extension of Saindak Project,” Jam Kamal Khan said, adding that the provincial government will not take any decision about the resources of Balochistan in hurry.

He said that all aspects of the agreement of minerals would be review in detail and all decisions in this regard would be taken mutual understanding and confidence.

However, he said that government would protect the rights and interests of the province in the extension of Saindak project agreement.

