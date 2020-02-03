Balochistan replete with investment opportunities: Chief Secretary

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, the sprawling land of Balochistan has vast opportunities of investment and tourism thus provincial government taking measures to uplift tourism sector. He shared these views on Monday while addressing a Seminar in Karachi regarding tourism development. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Balochistan has beautiful terrains, desert, 750kmg coastal strip, snowy mountains and forest which indicates that the province could be turn as most beautiful tourism destination of the country.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said.

He further said, Government of Balochistan has been taking steps regarding tourism development added following new tourism policies Balochistan would be turned as tourists’ hot-spot,

“Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has ordered new tourism sports at Balochistan’s coastal strip including Gawadar, Kund Malir, Ormara and Pasni.” CS lauded the desert Jeep rally for adventure lovers.

He termed the Seminar as milestone for uplifting tourism development in Balochistan.

