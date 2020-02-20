Balochistan opposition stages sit-in against govt

QUETTA: The united opposition parties led by Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate on Thursday staged a rally from Balochistan Assembly and set a sit-in outside CM House alleging government for not paying attention toward provincial issues. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The united opposition parties led by Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate on Thursday staged a rally from Balochistan Assembly and set a sit-in outside CM House alleging government for not paying attention toward provincial issues.

The opposition parliamentarians marched on Zarghoon road by chanting slogans Jam Hakoomat Jam Hai, Dehshat Gardi Aam hai (Jam Government fully jammed, terrorism become common in Balochistan) while entered in red-zone in order to record their protest.

The United Opposition has alleged coalition government for interfering in opposition’s constituencies and neglecting worsening law and order situation and burgeoning inflation in the province.

Taking the jab on provincial government, the opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has said, people of Balochistan under grip of terrorism but Chief Minister busy in flattering Gulf’s hunters,

“The Quetta Blast victims have been battling to survive but provincial government busy in celebrations of Sibi Mela, with more irony instead of offering fateha for victims of Quetta Blast, Jam Kamal went to say good bye to Saudi Prince.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said.

He further said, inflation jumped on peak in Balohcistan and daily edibles being drifted away from access of poor masses of our province but government busy in rewarding schemes to its workers and leaders also alleged CM for awarding schemes worth of 20 billion to ruling party’s workers and leaders,

“Chief Minister House completely shut for opposition members while the treasury members attempting to interfere in our constituencies which wouldn’t be tolerated.” He added.

Opposition members Sana Baloch, Syed Fazal Agha, Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Younus Zehri, Naseer Shahwani, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Akbar Mengal and others have chanted fully throat slogans against coalition government outside Chief Minister House.

The opposition members also mocked on President Arif Alvi who pronounced wrong names of Balochistan’s Governor and Chief Minister during Sibi Mela’s inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the opposition members Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove has said, instead of imparting relief to suppressed people of Balochistan, provincial government fostering inflation, corruption and uncertainty in Balochistan,

“The United Opposition would continue protests against flawed policies of Jam Government while our workers would jammed the whole government across Balochistan.” Langove added.

Talking to Journalists in sit-in BNP’s Woman Parliamentarian Shakeela Naveed Dehwar said, pauper masses in Balochistan deprived from all facilities as inflation reached the sky in Jam Government,

“Nothing has left for people of Balochistan under current government as law and order situation turning bad to worse with each passing day.” She added.

The delegation of provincial government comprised Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Saleem Khosa, Engineer Zamrak Achakzai and Mubeen Khilji attempted to negotiate with protesting parliamentarians but foiled in persuading them.

The opposition threatened to continue protest outside Chief Minister House in future until the Jam Government didn’t address provincial issues.

