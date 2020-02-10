Balochistan govt okays 40.7m for special economic zone authority

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday chaired the 7th session of Balochistan Economic Zones Authority here in Quetta reviewing the agenda of BEZA’s agenda and progress on provincial economic zones. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday chaired the 7th session of Balochistan Economic Zones Authority here in Quetta reviewing the agenda of BEZA’s agenda and progress on provincial economic zones.

The Provincial Government has approved rupees 40.7 million grant for provincial economic zones authority also corroborated the agenda with some keen amendments.

Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Muhammad Khan Tor Utmankhail and Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar were present in the meeting.

Secretary Industries and Trade Ghulam Ali Baloch has presented the Authority’s agenda which unanimously approved by the meeting with some valid amendments also corroborating the details of previous meetings.

The meeting approved Balochistan Special Economic Zones and Industrial State Development and Management Company also directed authorities to finalize its rules and regulations and announced vacancies for Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operation Officer of the company,

However while reviewing the building rules for Hub, Gidani and Bostan Economic Zones, CM Balochistan approved new building rules in provincial economic zones also directed authorities to ensure provision of infrastructure, gas, electricity and water facilities in economic zones.

“New industrial policies in Balochistan would resume the confidence of private investors which would foster economic and business opportunities in Balochistan.” CM Balochistan addressed the meeting.

Expressing consensus on policy for allotment of land and lease agreements in Bostan, Gidani and Hub Economic Zones, the meeting also approved the by-laws for provincial economic zones.

Secretary Industries assured the meeting that BEZA would be registered in Security Exchange of Pakistan also briefed the Chief Minister regarding provincial government’s proposed 13 Boarder Markets at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

CM Balochistan lamented over previous government’s poor policies for uplifting provincial economy added Balochistan is replete with natural resources but we didn’t utilize them following lack of interest,

“In order to implement good governance, we must have to take harsh decision in order boom provincial revenue.” Jam Kamal said added Hub and Gidani economic zones would change provincial fortune due to their localities near provincial sea.

