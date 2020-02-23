Balochistan government decides to keep pilgrims in Iran temporarily

QUETTA: Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan has said that provisional government has decided to shut Pak-Iran border after the novel corona virus spread in Iran, while around 5,000 pilgrims in Iran will be allowed to return home after screening. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan has said that provisional government has decided to shut Pak-Iran border after the novel corona virus spread in Iran, while around 5,000 pilgrims in Iran will be allowed to return home after screening.

“78 pilgrims in Pakistan House are to be sent back. The Federal Government has been recommended to suspend transport and trade on Pak-Iran border,” Liaquat Shahwani said while talking to media, after the review meeting regarding corona virus, chaired by Chief Secretary Balochistan.

He further said that 45 doctors, 10 thousand masks, 72 thermal guns, 100 tents have been dispatched at five crossing points in Pak-Iran Border.

Additional Chief Secretary Department of Home and Tribal Affairs Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Health Balochistan, Mudassir Waheed Malik, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Director FIA and others were present in the meeting.

Liaquat Shahwani said that government of Balochistan has alerted all the institutions after the news of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran. “No one will be allowed to go to Iran, or return from there. The Federal Government has also been sent a letter in this regard,” he said.

Shahwani said that 45 doctors at 5 crossing points on Iran border, 72 thermal guns, 10 thousand masks, 100 tents have been provided to all DHQs, BHQ, with isolation ward is being setup.

“There are about 5,000 visitors from Pakistan who are in Iran, we would talk to Iranian authorities for screening of the visitors. They would be allowed to return, after they were cleared in the screening,” Liaquat Shahwani said.

He said that the arrival of visitors is expected from 1st to 15th March, while 7664 traders and pilgrims entering Pakistan in previous days will also be screened.

Shahwani further added that government has all the modern facilities, as both Provincial and Federal Governments are working as a team on this national issue.

“Commissioner Quetta, Commissioner Makran and Commissioner Rakhsan Division should make sure that no one from Pakistan to Iran or Afghanistan goes without clearance and screening. If the person has symptoms related to the Corona virus, quarantine shall be ensured, as any negligence will not be tolerated.

Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed Malik told the participants of the meeting, “As per information received from Iran, in Qom city, 28 cases of Corona virus have been reported by Health Department”.

He said that 8 to 10 expert doctors and tender staff at five border crossing points with Iran are deputed.

