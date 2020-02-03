Balochistan get nothing from CPEC first phase: CM

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that there was no angry Baloch in Balochistan. The people who don’t have the basic facilities they were angry Baloch. Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bezinjo has some reservations but now the issues have been resolved peacefully through dialogues. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that there was no angry Baloch in Balochistan. The people who don’t have the basic facilities they were angry Baloch. Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bezinjo has some reservations but now the issues have been resolved peacefully through dialogues.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not in danger, said Jam Kamal, adding that there has been always political instability always in Pakistan. The analysis of any government should be on the bases of its work, good governance and development not on the bases of speeches, he said.

While talking to media in Karachi here on Monday, Jam Kamal Khan said Federal government will complete its tenure and we also have to work for the betterment of people. Instability in politics is natural and this political instability will continue in Pakistan, he added.

Chief Minister said that Balochistan got nothing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s first phase. Security situation has improved in Balochistan and the new horizon of development would be started in coming days through the development of Gwadar Port, said Kamal.

Mr, Alyani stated that “we have resources and powers and the past government also had both power and resources but unfortunately they have failed to deliver in Balochistan.” We have to make the governance better for the development of Balochistan, he said.

Kamal said that we are responsible for the deprived Balochistan. We have to eliminate the disappointment from the lives of people of Balochistan and work to strengthen the common men in the province, he cited.

Chief Minister Said that” we have not ask for money from federal to implement on Master Plan in Balochistan,” there was not money was allocated for development projects in previous government in the province. Master Plan is underway for the infrastructure development in the province, CM Kamal added.

He said that Punjab and Sindh government has offered to help Balochistan in development and all provinces could jointly promote tourism in Pakistan. Present government was taking good initiatives to construct better roads, educational institutes and trying to provide basic facilities in each and every district of Balochistan, he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani said that “government will not let the people of Balochistan alone in difficult time. We will resolve the issues of angry Baloch, he said.

