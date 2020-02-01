Balochistan eye to lure investor through seminar

QUETTA: A seminar is being organised in Karachi at the local hotel on Monday, 3rd Feb to highlight tourism promotion and investment opportunities in Balochistan in partnership with the Balochistan Board of Investment, Tourism Department and Balochistan Coastal Development Authority. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A seminar is being organised in Karachi at the local hotel on Monday, 3rd Feb to highlight tourism promotion and investment opportunities in Balochistan in partnership with the Balochistan Board of Investment, Tourism Department and Balochistan Coastal Development Authority.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will be the chief guest of the seminar, which will also be attended by the ambassadors from various countries, tour operators associations, hotel owners, tourists.

The beautiful places of Balochistan to be highlighted in the seminar which are hidden from the world. While, opportunities for the investment in the tourist points to be highlighted as well, including coastal belt, religious places, cultural tourism and festal tourism.

A special desk is also going to be established, on the direction of Chief Minister, to provide registration and information to individuals and companies interested in investment and tourism in Balochistan.

Chief Executive of the Balochistan Investment board and Trade Farman Zarkoon has said that present government of Balochistan has shown great interest for the promotion and investment in tourism sector in the province, as serious steps are being taken to highlight the positive image of Balochistan in the world and attract investors.

He said that investment opportunities are available in various sectors including tourism in Balochistan. “There are plenty of opportunities in the country and the Balochistan, as Board of Investment is taking steps to provide facilities to domestic and foreign investors,” he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...