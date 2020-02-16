Balochistan declares emergency over locust swarms  

QUETTA: Provincial Disaster Management Authority cancelled holidays of employees, as pursuance of locust emergency deceleration in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Disaster Management Authority cancelled holidays of employees, as pursuance of locust emergency deceleration in Balochistan.

PDMA has imposed emergency in Balochistan, as locusts are occupying several districts. According to a notification issued by the PDMA, all the officers and officials of the PDMA, Balochistan are directed to be present in the office during the holidays, amid ongoing locusts emergency in province. PDMA office to remain open on all the gazetted holidays, including Saturday and Sunday, notification tells.

Like this: Like Loading...