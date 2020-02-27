Balochistan Assembly proceeding adjourned over lack of quorum

QUETTA: The Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has adjourned the Assembly’s proceedings for indefinite period following lack of quorum identified by treasury and opposition members. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Speaker Balochistan Assembly Meer Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has adjourned the Assembly’s proceedings for indefinite period following lack of quorum identified by treasury and opposition members.

Thursday’s proceeding remained in grip of uproar and exchange of harsh rhetoric amid opposition and treasury members as opposition again splashed corruption’s allegations on incumbent government.

“Unfortunately opposition members have been distracting people of Balochistan through false allegations and unnecessary point-scoring because gradually law and order situation in Balochistan being revamped.” Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran said.

“Opposition members should present evidence of corruption before the house, I would resign if a single allegation proven against sitting ministers.” Kethran announced.

The Balochistan National Party Mengal’s Parliamentarian Sana Baloch has taken jab on government added governing system totally ruined in Balochistan as current Chief Minister ruling the province by pretending to be monarch,

“Ministers have been taking bribes from 19 grade government officers which was never done in the history of Balochistan.” Sana Baloch said called for a Judicial Commission of Balochistan High Court in order to probe government’s blatant corruption.

Debating on burgeoning Cancer cases in Balochistan Sana Baloch has urged Federal Government and Prime Minister to build a Center Hospital as he built in Punjab and KPK.

Talking on the plight of people stranded at Pak-Iran border following out-break of Novel Coronavirus in Iran the opposition members have alleged government for doing nothing as people forced to live without food items and facilities,

“Provincial and Federal Government should take-up the issue with Iranian Government on immediate level in order to bring back Pakistani citizens stuck in Iran and living in appalling plight.” Sana Baloch said.

