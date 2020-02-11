Babar Yousufzai says PTI govt working to empower youth

QUETTA: The Youth policy of Pakstan Tehreek Insaf is remarkable for the wellness of youths the policy will give opportunities to the young people for improving their skills said by Baber Yousafzai Former spokesperson and provincial Leader of PTI. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Youth policy of Pakstan Tehreek Insaf is remarkable for the wellness of youths the policy will give opportunities to the young people for improving their skills said by Baber Yousafzai Former spokesperson and provincial Leader of PTI.

Babar Yousafzai said that no permission will be allowed to any organization to spread hate in country Including Pashtoon Tahafuz movement some elements present in PTM is trying to give perception that the Pashtoon people have become Minority in the country it is totally wrong.

PTI Leader has said that Prime minister of country belongs to Pashtoon tribe even people are serving the country at different key posts Pakistan nation is fully aware about truth they cannot make foolish.

PTI provincial leader said that the people of Balochistan has rejected nationalists they know who is creating conspiracies and hates against the country on the name of nationalism PTI will compete against the enemies of country people youth and children are ready to defend mother land.

