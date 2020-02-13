BA session: Nawab Raisani invites speaker Quddus to joint opposition benches

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Member Provincial Assembly Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani has invited Speaker Qudus Bizenjo to join opposition following rifts amid Bizenjo and Chief Minister Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

His invitation during Balochistan Assembly presided by Speaker Meer Abdul Qudus Bizenjo mocked the house with laugh on Wednesday.

“I believe you better know the incompetency of government of Balochistan because they did nothing for masses in last one and half years.” Nawab Raisani told the Speaker while speaking on point of order.

Sarcastically speaking on the recent tension amid Speaker Qudus Bizenjo and Chief Minister, the Chief of Sarawan said, along with neglecting opposition members, the government has ignored its own Speaker hence Mr. Speaker you should join us.

However Nawab Raisani called house’s attention and urged Fateha for demised

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Awami National Party’s Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has raised the issues of protest at Quetta-Chaman highway added people there protesting against extra-judicial arrest.

Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has slammed provincial government over mass irregularities in Education and Health Department claimed treasury members also corroborated corruption in current regime,

“Chief Minister Balochistan had directed the CMIT to probe irregularities in education and health department, but despite CMIT’s report government didn’t take any action.” He alleged.

The opposition leader also embarked opened debate over low gas pressure issue in the capital added people of Balochistan have first right on their natural resources,

“Ironically Balochistan has been producing natural gas since 1952 but majority areas in the province deprived from gas while the capital being pestered of low-gas pressure issue.” The Opposition Leader added.

He also asked the government to establish Sui Southern Gas Company’s head office in Quetta and urged the house to call Federal Minister and Secretary Petroleum in Assembly in order to brief the members,

Taking part in debate of gas crisis Advisor to CM for Sport Abdul Khaliq Hazara has lamented over Federal Government’s attitude toward provincial gas issue added when PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and Federal Minister Umar Ayoub visited Quetta, the gas pressure restored but as they returned the natural gas vanished in majority areas of Quetta,

“I urged Federal Ministers to visit Quetta every month and stay for long period because the gas pressured would remain normal.” Khaliq Hazara added.

Balochistan National Party Mengal’s Parliamentarian Sana Baloch has called government attention toward burgeoning accident at Quetta-Karachi highway added more people killed in Balochistan in accidents than terrorism.

“Provincial Government should take assistance from Federal Government regarding expansion of Quetta-Karachi highway.” He added.

After simmering debate over gas issue, the panel of the Chairman has summed-up the debate and called next session today 11am.

