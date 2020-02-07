Asad Umar claims progress in talks with MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar on Thursday claimed that the progress has been achieved in talks with key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is making hectic efforts to persuade disgruntled MQM-P to rejoin the federal cabinet. The party had in January announced to quit the cabinet over ‘unfulfilled promises’.

Since then many attempts have been made by the PTI to convince the MQM-P but to no avail.

An MQM-P delegation, led by its convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met the minister here on Thursday. Besides Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari were also present.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Asad Umar said the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and discussions were already under way between the two sides, adding that there had been a headway as well.

“Both PTI and MQM-P are striving for development projects for Karachi and it is a stark reality that what the mega city deserves is not being given to it,” he said, according to the news report.

About speculations that during the previous contacts the MQM-P had demanded another ministerial slot in the federal cabinet, the minister clarified that the allied party had made no such demand. However, he emphasised that there should be no doubt that the party should get what it deserved.

Dr. Siddiqui said they had not come for talks but for answers to the questions they had previously put forward to the PTI leaders. He contended that Karachi was a mega city, which generated 65 per cent of the country’s revenue but in return it was being given a meager budget.

“We want addition to it. We want release of the package for Karachi and its control be with the Karachi Municipal Corporation. There was no talk on additional ministerial slot for our party,

Imran Ismail said they had been holding meetings with the MQM-P and it was not an unusual thing.

In recent weeks, the ruling coalition has been marred by complaints by PTI’s almost all allies, alleging that the commitments and promises made with them were not being fulfilled.

Dr. Siddiqui had tendered resignation as minister for information technology early last month. Prime Minister Imran Khan had rushed senior leaders for meetings with the MQM-P and PML-Q as well as the Grand Democratic Alliance in recent days and then formed three committees to interact with allies and ensure that there occurred no gaps, which might disturb the mutual working relationship.