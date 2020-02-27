Any misadventure by enemies will always be defeated: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has on Thursday said that Pakistan’s response to India on February 27, 2019 is a proof that any misadventure by our enemies will always be defeated.

The DG ISPR tweeted, “27 Feb commemorates resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces against any aggression. The way we responded on this day is a proof that any misadventure by enemies of Pakistan will always be defeated. Our adversaries will be surprised with our bold responses every time.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan is celebrating Surprise Day today to commemorate the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort – a retaliatory attack after India’s botched Balakot airstrike.

A ceremony was held at the Air Headquarters where Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addressed and said that the PAF is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence.

A splendid air show was also organised by the PAF at Karachi’s sea view. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail were chief guests in the event. On the occasion, PAF fighter planes JF-17 Thunder and F-16, performed flying maneuvers.

On Feb 27, last year, the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircrafts and dropped bombs within the compounds of Indian military facilities in occupied Kashmir as a warning to the country’s belligerent neighbor.

The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to ‘surprise’ India in wake of any misadventure, saying that ‘uncalled-for aggression’ from the Indian military ‘would not go unpunished’.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down. The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as ‘a goodwill gesture