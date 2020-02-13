Anti-polio campaign to start across Balochistan from Monday

QUETTA: Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan, Rashid Razzaq has said that a four-day anti-polio campaign will start on Monday, February 17, in 33 districts, including the provincial capital, Quetta, as 2.5 million children aged till 5 years will administrated the vaccine. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Last year, due to negative propaganda, the difficulties have increased, the scholars and parents must support the polio workers”, he said while addressing a press conference at the EOC office yesterday.

The World Health Organisation Dr. Thomsgin, Dr. Masood Jogizai and Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani were also present on the occasion.

Rashid Razzaq said that the four-day anti-polio campaign will start on Monday, February 17, in the 33 districts of Balochistan. 24 lac, 57 thousand children to be administrated the polio drops during the campaign.

“Around 10,554 teams to take part in the campaign, including 8,949 mobile teams, 955 fixed sites and 591 transit points, he said and added that unfortunately Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio virus still exists.

He told that one case of polio virus has been reported in Balochistan this year while the previous In Balochistan, 12 cases were reported this year.

“It is a matter of great concern that polio virus is still present in Balochistan today. There is still the possibility of infection to the children with polio in three districts of Quetta, Pishin and Qila Abdullah,” Rashid Razzaq said.

He further said that the polio campaign, which is being launched, is of utmost importance, with special focus being placed on transit points to prevent the spread of the polio virus, he said, adding that community health volunteers needed to make the campaign a success and vaccinate every child.

“We are also seeking of the help of scholars, tribal leaders and trustees to improve the process,” Rashid Razzaq said as he appealed to the media, the public and every citizen to do their part to make the polio campaign a success, “so that we can help our children have a secure future,” he said.

He said that polio drops is the only vaccine which could save the children from the fatal virus.

“All security arrangements have been completed with regard to the anti-polio campaign, as Balochistan Levies and police personnel and the FC will provide additional security,” he said while answering journalists’ questions.

He said that the problems have been increased due to negative propaganda last year and the number of cases has also increased due to the large number of people not letting their children to administrate polio vaccine.

“At present, the number of refusing parents in the provincial capital of Quetta is close to 5,000, and around 8,000 across Balochistan,”. He said and added that instead of negligent parents, more attention is being paid to the children. There is a lack of awareness which requires more attention,” he said.

