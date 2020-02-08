8 million people are suffering in occupied Kashmir: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has said that the purpose behind coming to Azad Kashmir is to show harmony with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While addressing the public gathering in Mirpur, the PM told that eight million people are suffering in occupied Kashmir due to Indian government’s inhumane lockdown. The entire world is supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.

PM Imran asserted that Kashmir has been internationalized in six months despite nefarious plans of Indian PM Narendra Modi-led government.

We are peaceful nation as we had returned Indian pilot Abhinandan in a goodwill gesture, but Modi had maligned Pakistan’s image to win the elections, he went ont o say.

I have fulfilled my promise of representing the Kashmir case at every international forum. I have emerged to be a Kashmir’s ambassador by discussing the conflict with all the prominent leaders, he stated.

PM Imran said that everyone is demanding to lift ban on communication systems in the occupied valley.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other prominent leaders were also present.

The passionate supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while holding Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags, chanted slogans in the favour of people living in the occupied valley.

