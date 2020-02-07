518 new projects to be completed by end of this year: CM

QUETTA: The strategic planning meeting of Public Sector Development Progarmme (PSDP) for the next financial year held here on Friday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The strategic planning meeting of Public Sector Development Progarmme (PSDP) for the next financial year held here on Friday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.Additional Chief Secretary planning and development, Abdul Rehman Buzdar informed the meeting about the details of the proposed PSDP and said that during the current financial 1607 development schemes included in the PSDP would e completed.

He said that in the current PSDP out of 1607 development schemes 1255 are new while 352 schemes are ongoing for which funds have allocated for completing them along with news schemes.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal khan while discussing the proposed development schemes for the year 2020-21 concerned directed authorities concerned to pay special attention to the development projects for the better change in the economic activities of the province. During next financial year work on 316 ongoing development projects will continue and 518 new projects will be completed this year.

He said that maximum possible funds should be provided for the timely completion of the ongoing development projects of the province.

“Economic oriented Development Projects must be given priority for a better and progressive change in the economic sector, special attention on Infrastructure, Real State, Tourism and other sectors of public welfare should be given, which increase provincial resources which Balochistan badly needed,” Jam Kamal said.

He said that professors of Balochistan Universities and students should be consulted in preparation of next year’s development projects. He said that input of the public representatives would also be included in the next financial year’s budget.

