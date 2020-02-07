200-year-old temple returned to Hindu community in Zhob

QUETTA: The 200 years old Hindu temple in Zhob returned back to the Hindu community after 70 years, on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The 200 years old Hindu temple in Zhob returned back to the Hindu community after 70 years, on Friday.

The keys of the four-room temple handed over to the Hindu community leaders at a ceremony held near the temple building. Khatib central mosque of Zhob and JUI leader Maulana Allah Dad Kakar was Chief Guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Saleem Taha, leaders of Hindu and other minorities and leaders of different political parties attended the ceremony.

Maulana Allah Dad Kakar handed over the keys of the temple to Saleem Jan, Chairman Hindu Community. Deputy Commissioner Saleem Taha while speaking on the occasion said, “It is very important and historical day for Balochistan and specially for Balochistan.”He said that Maulana Allah Dad not only supported the decision of the government but also attended the ceremony as chief guest. It is a great example of religious harmony.

Deputy Commissioner apologized for 70 years delay in handing over of the temple to the Hindu community and said that the temple building would be restoring in its original condition. He said that after renovation and restoring the building, the people of the community could be able to use it as worship.

The Chairman of the Hindu Community, Saleem Jan said that the temple is 200 years old and after creation of Pakistan majority of the Hindu community migrated to India from Zhob. However, still a sizable number Hindu community is living in Zhob.

He said that since last 30 years the temple building was used as government school. However, it is matter of happiness that around 600 students got new place for their school.

Saleem Jan said that presently Hindu community is using a mud temple as their worship place, which could be collapsed anytime. He said that Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel visited the temple during his visit and on this occasion, Hindu community requested him to retune the building of temple back to the Hindu community. Justice Jamal Khan had assured that the building would return to the community.

He said that Sikh community was also deprived of their Gurdawara since long and they have no place for their religious activities. Their Gurdawara is also under use of a government school.

Like this: Like Loading...